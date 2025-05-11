Amber Heard announces birth of twins in Mother's Day post

Amber Heard has a lot more to celebrate this Mother's Day.

The 39-year-old actress revealed Sunday that she is now a mother of three after welcoming twins, daughter Agnes and son Ocean.

"Mother's Day 2025 will be one I'll never forget," she wrote in a social media post. "This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I've strived to build for years."

She shared the news along with a photo of their tiny feet.

Amber Heard at the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023. Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

Heard said welcoming her oldest daughter, Oonagh, in 2021 changed her world forever and that she thought she "couldn't possibly burst with more joy."

"Well, now I am bursting times three!!!" she said.

A spokesperson for Heard told People magazine that "mama and babies are enjoying every minute" and that older sister Oonagh is "happily running the show."

In her Instagram post, Heard, who moved to Spain after the high-profile legal battles with her ex-husband actor Johnny Depp, said that becoming a mother by herself and on her own terms was the "most humbling experience of my life."

"I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully," she wrote. "To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always."