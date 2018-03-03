3 children in back of stolen vehicle found safe near Cincinnati, Ohio

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Authorities in Ohio say three children who were taken in a stolen vehicle were found safe in Colerain Township, about 21 miles north of Cincinnati. CBS affiliate WKRC reports the theft took place outside a convenience store Saturday afternoon.

Three young children -- two 4-year-olds and one 1-year-old -- were in the back of the vehicle when their father entered the convenience store, police said. A suspect then stole the car with the children still inside.

When the father saw his vehicle being stolen, he jumped in a vehicle with another person in an attempt to chase down the suspect but they eventually lost sight of the suspect, WXIX-TV reports, citing police.

CHILDREN FOUND: The 3 children that went missing have been found at a nearby Walmart. Amber Alert has been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/Cd6UoDnlJd — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) March 3, 2018

The children went missing for nearly three hours before they were located at a local Walmart store. The children have since been reunited with their family.

Howard Mullis, 33, was later arrested by police and taken into custody.