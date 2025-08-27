U.S. envoy Tom Barrack reportedly changes Lebanon plans amid backlash over "insulting remarks" to journalists

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack canceled a planned visit to southern cities in Lebanon Wednesday, Lebanon's National News Agency said, amid a backlash over remarks he made the previous day that have been criticized by Lebanese journalists as dehumanizing.

CBS News has sought confirmation from Barrack's office at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara of the change in his travel plans and any reasoning for it, but the reported move to cancel visits to Sour and Khiam, in southern Lebanon, came amid criticism online and protests against the American diplomat's expected presence.

Barrack, a longtime friend and fundraiser to President Trump who was sworn in earlier this year as U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, has drawn a backlash after urging journalists during a news conference in Beirut to "act civilized" rather than "animalistic."

"This is the problem with what's happening in the region," Barrack said as reporters shouted questions.

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack and Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus hold a news conference after their meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (not seen) at the Babdaa Palace in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 26, 2025. Lebanese Presidency/Handout/Anadolu/Getty

The interaction came at the start of a news conference at the Baabda Presidential Palace in Beirut after Barrack met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun. During the meeting, they discussed disarming Hezbollah, the Iran-backed, U.S.-designated terrorist group based in southern Lebanon that has long been a powerful force in the country's politics, when journalists started shouting questions.

Barrack was accompanied by deputy U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus.

"Do you think this is fun for us? Do you think this is economically beneficial for Morgan and I to be here putting up with this insanity," Barrack asked the room full of journalists.

The remarks quickly drew widespread criticism from members of the press and others on social media, condemning Barrack's characterization of Lebanese journalists.

In a brief statement posted on social media, the office of the Lebanese Presidency said it "expresses regret for the statements inadvertently made from its platform by one of its guests today."

"While emphasizing its absolute respect for human dignity in general, it wishes to reaffirm its full appreciation for all journalists and accredited media representatives in particular, and extends to them its highest regards for their efforts and dedication in fulfilling their professional and national duties," the presidency said, without naming Barrack or offering further details.

The Union of Journalists in Lebanon said in a statement that it "strongly condemns the insulting remarks" made by the U.S. ambassador, adding that was, "not a slip of the tongue or an isolated stance, but rather an unacceptable display of superiority in dealing with the press."

The union went on to say that Barrack's words, "reflect a deep-seated colonial superiority toward the peoples of the region and constitute a blatant violation of the most basic principles of diplomatic etiquette."

The union called on Barrack to issue an "official and public apology," and asked the U.S. Embassy in Beirut to take a clear stance on what it called unacceptable behavior.

It also urged Lebanese and Arab media outlets to boycott Barrack's activities and news conferences until an apology is issued.

Barrack's office at the U.S. embassy in Turkey did not respond to CBS News' requests for comment on the criticism of his Tuesday remarks, or to confirm the reported change in his Wednesday travel plans. CBS News has also sought confirmation of Barrack's altered travel plan with the State Department in Washington.

The ambassador was flown early in the day to a Lebanese military base by helicopter, for a pre-planned tour.

Protestors hold up Hezbollah flags behind graffiti reading "Barak is animal," as they demonstrate against the planned visit of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack to southern Lebanon, Aug. 27, 2025, in Khiam. RABIH DAHER/AFP/Getty

Photos and video shared by local media showed relatively small street protests against Barrack's expected visit in Khiam on Wednesday. Many of those in attendance held Hezbollah flags aloft, and there was graffiti painted on the street calling the U.S. diplomat an "animal."