Amazon stock surges to record high on monster earnings report

Amazon (AMZN) delivered a monster first quarter earnings report, beating Wall Street estimates and sending the stock soaring after hours to a record high.

The Seattle-based company reported a 43 percent jump in revenue to $51 billion, beating the $49.9 billion analysts expected. Net income totaled $1.6 billion, up from $724 million in the same period a year earlier. Its earnings per share of $3.27 were almost triple the $1.24 per share analysts expected, according to FactSet.

Amazon's cloud-based services, called Amazon Web Services, was a bright spot, with revenue up 49 percent to $5.4 billion. The segment provides cloud computing, database and storage services for developers, academic institutions and governments.

In a statement, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos called out the division. "AWS had the unusual advantage of a seven-year head start before facing like-minded competition, and the team has never slowed down," Bezos said.

Amazon's stock jumped more than 6 percent to nearly $1,613 a share.