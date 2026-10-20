Amazon says it will hire 300,000 workers for seasonal jobs this year

Amazon said on Tuesday that it plans to hire 300,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time workers across the U.S. this holiday season, up 20% from the same period last year.

Holiday retail sales this year are expected to top $1 trillion for the first time, according to a forecast from the National Retail Federation.

In September, Amazon announced that it was boosting the minimum starting wage for full-time workers to $20 an hour, while average pay for full-time staffers is roughly $24 per hour, according to the retailer.

Seasonal workers earn an average of $20 per hour, according to Amazon. Starting in 2027, seasonal employees who work at least 30 hours per week will also be eligible for the same healthcare benefits provided to full-time workers, the company said.

Job listings will be posted weekly from October through December, according to Amazon. Here's a snapshot of the jobs the company is looking to fill, along with the salary: