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Amazon says it will hire 300,000 workers for seasonal jobs this year

By
Megan Cerullo
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.
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Amazon said on Tuesday that it plans to hire 300,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time workers across the U.S. this holiday season, up 20% from the same period last year.

Holiday retail sales this year are expected to top $1 trillion for the first time, according to a forecast from the National Retail Federation. 

In September, Amazon announced that it was boosting the minimum starting wage for full-time workers to $20 an hour, while average pay for full-time staffers is roughly $24 per hour, according to the retailer. 

Seasonal workers earn an average of $20 per hour, according to Amazon. Starting in 2027, seasonal employees who work at least 30 hours per week will also be eligible for the same healthcare benefits provided to full-time workers, the company said. 

Job listings will be posted weekly from October through December, according to Amazon. Here's a snapshot of the jobs the company is looking to fill, along with the salary:

  • Locker+ Retail Associate in Jackson, Wyoming
    Pay: $21.50-$22 per hour plus up to $3,000 signing bonus
  • Delivery Station Warehouse Associate in Danbury, Connecticut
    Pay: $21-$23.50 per hour 
  • Warehouse equipment operator in Easton, Pennsylvania
    Pay: $21.25-$23.75 per hour
  • XL Warehouse Equipment Operator, Huntley, Illinois
    Pay: $22-$24.50 per hour
  • Robotics Warehouse Associate, Omaha, Nebraska
    Pay: $20.25-$22.75 per hour

Edited by Alain Sherter

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