Amazon Prime customers could get $200 refunds in expanded FTC deal. See who is eligible.

Amazon is issuing refunds to eligible Amazon customers under a revised $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission to resolve allegations that the retailer deceptively enrolled customers in its Prime subscription service.

The FTC said last month that more consumers qualify for refunds from Amazon and also raised the maximum payment from $51 to $200. As of September, Amazon had refunded more than $845 million to customers, with the company agreeing under the settlement to issue $1.5 billion in refunds and pay a $1 billion civil penalty.

Who is newly eligible for a refund?

The FTC's original order in September 2025 required only that Amazon refund customers who used fewer than 10 Prime benefits, such as free shipping, over the course of one year. The revised order requires Amazon to reimburse members who used up to 20 Prime benefits over a year and who signed up for Prime between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025.

When will Amazon customers get their money?

Amazon began issuing automatic payments to additional customers on Thursday. Millions of customers used up to 20 Prime benefits, and are newly eligible for payouts of up to $200, according to the FTC.

If payments don't meet a required threshold by February 2027, Amazon will automatically disburse an additional $149 to consumers who previously received refunds under the settlement. All eligible customers will receive refunds by April 2027.

How will refunds be made?

Amazon is making the payments electronically, either through Venmo or PayPal, or by mailing checks to consumers.

Consumers are not required to submit refund claims, respond to any notices or complete any paperwork, according to the FTC.

Amazon is responsible for administering the refunds, the FTC noted, saying that the agency is not contacting customers about the matter. Anyone posing as the FTC trying to reach consumers about the Amazon settlement is likely a scammer, the commission said.