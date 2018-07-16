Amazon site crashes: Not ready for Prime time?

Are you seeing cute dogs on Amazon.com instead of Prime Day deals? That might be because Amazon's storefront is down -- according to many of us at CNET and a host of reports on social media -- at a rather unfortunate time for the company. Amazon (AMZN) is holding its huge Prime Day sales event today.

According to DownDetector.com, outage reports spiked around noon PT -- just as Amazon Prime Day officially began for reals -- and appear to be limited to Amazon.com in the U.S.

Technically, some CNET staff are seeing the website (and mobile app) go up and down depending on when we refresh. Lots of 404 errors, but we also sometimes see the actual site, too. Some staffers aren't having trouble at all.

As of 12:50p.m. PT we're generally able to see Amazon.com's homepage if we refresh, but things are still pretty borked -- we're getting errors at checkout, redirects, items in our shopping carts are mysteriously disappearing, mobile alerts are delayed, products searches are sometimes offering no results, and some of us are caught in a "Shop All Deals" loop.

con: @amazon prime day site down

pro: doggo pictures pic.twitter.com/szN0h4JPOa — elizabeth wozobski (@EWozobski) July 16, 2018

My @amazon Prime Day experience. Multiple refreshes and still the same. Is @awscloud down too? pic.twitter.com/MMRCglgGK1 — Mike Baranski (@mikebaranski) July 16, 2018

No, AWS Cloud is not down, according to Amazon's status page.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story... we'll update this post with more info as we get it.