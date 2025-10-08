Amazon to start offering prescription drugs through vending machines

Amazon announced it is rolling out "pharmacy kiosks" beginning in December. The self-service kiosks will allow Amazon's One Medical patients to bypass brick-and-mortar pharmacies and get their prescribed medications at the doctor's office at the end of their appointment.

Starting in December, the kiosks will be available at One Medical locations in downtown Los Angeles, West LA, Beverly Hills, Long Beach and West Hollywood, the e-commerce giant said Tuesday." Kiosks will be added to One Medical offices in other locations, as part of a broader rollout in 2026, according to an Amazon spokesperson.

"Over time, we see real potential for this technology to extend to other environments — anywhere quick access to medication can make a difference," the spokesperson said in an email.

The automated machines will carry hundreds of commonly prescribed medications such as antibiotics, inhalers and blood pressure treatments, as well as flu and allergy medications on a seasonal basis.

Patients will be able to pick up medications "within minutes" of their appointment by scanning a QR code from the Amazon app, according to the company.

"We know that when patients have to make a separate stop after seeing their doctor, many prescriptions never get filled," Hannah McClellan, vice president of operations at Amazon Pharmacy said in a statement. "By bringing the pharmacy directly to the point of care, we're removing a critical barrier and helping patients start their treatment when it matters most-right away.

Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks will carry hundreds of commonly prescribed medications such as antibiotics and blood pressure treatments on a seasonal basis Amazon

To get medications through the kiosks, patients must first create an Amazon Pharmacy account, and schedule an appointment at any participating One Medical location. They can then ask their provider to send prescriptions to Amazon Pharmacy. The patient can pay for their medication in the Amazon app.

Amazon launched Amazon Pharmacy in 2020. The online pharmacy platform lets users buy their medication and order refills on their phones or other devices and have it delivered to their doorsteps. In February 2023, the company acquired One Medical, a membership-based primary care practice with locations nationwide.

The new vending machine technology comes at an inflection point for brick-and-mortar pharmacy chains, which have been struggling to keep up their sales in recent years. Rite Aid on Saturday announced it was closing all of its remaining stores after filing for bankruptcy.