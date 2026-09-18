195,000 JKMax heated blankets sold on Amazon recalled after dozens of burn injuries

Roughly 195,000 heated blankets and pads sold on Amazon.com are being recalled following dozens of reports of burn injuries, according to federal safety regulators.

The internal heating elements of the blankets and pads can overheat, posing a fire risk and burn hazards to customers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said in a recall notice issued Thursday.

The company that makes the product, JKMax, said it is aware of 577 reports of blankets "smoking, melting or burning due to the heating elements overheating." Of those incidents, 53 led to burn injuries, according to the filing with the CPSC.

One of the recalled JKMAX blankets sold on Amazon.com. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The items were sold online between September 2022 and July 2026 in single packs and packs of two. They come in blue, gray, brown or red and are made of polyester fabric, according to the CPSC.

The blanket model numbers affected by the recall are JKMAX-002, JKMAX-7284B, JKMAX-6284B, JKMAX-10090B and JKMAX-8490B. Consumers can find that number on the remote control used to adjust the heat level and on the white label attached to the product packaging.

Regulators said customers who purchased the blankets and pads should stop using them immediately. They can contact JKMax for a full refund. The recall number is 26-778.