Amazon pauses construction on HQ2 in Northern Virginia

Amazon has paused construction on its second headquarters in Northern Virginia and said it would delay the groundbreaking for the latter part of its megaproject.

HQ2 is predicted to eventually bring 25,000 new Amazon employees to Arlington, Virginia. Amazon started the project in 2018 after inviting cities nationwide to compete with each other to land the facility.

The first part of HQ2, dubbed Met Park, is scheduled to open this summer as planned, a spokesperson said. Amazon has hired 8,000 new employees for the facility, which will have 2.5 million square feet, the person said.

"We're always evaluating space plans to make sure they fit our business needs and to create a great experience for employees, and since Met Park will have space to accommodate more than 14,000 employees, we've decided to shift the groundbreaking of PenPlace (the second phase of HQ2) out a bit," John Schoettler, vice president for World Wide Real Estate and Facilities, said in a statement to CBS News.

The company "remain[s] committed to Arlington, Virginia, and the greater Capital Region – which includes investing in affordable housing, funding computer science education in schools across the region, and supporting dozens of local nonprofits," Schoettler said.

Amazon, which boomed during the pandemic, has recently scaled back on some projects as its costs mount. It announced layoffs of 18,000 workers early this year and has cut some money-losing projects, such as the Alexa voice assistant team.

The company said the delay of HQ2 was not related to the layoffs.