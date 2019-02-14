Amazon cancels plans for New York City HQ2

Amazon is pulling out of a planned headquarters in New York City after its plan to build a massive corporate campus garnered fierce opposition.

In a statement, the company blamed the decision on criticism from local politicians.

"After much thought and deliberation, we've decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens," the statement said. "While polls show that 70% of New Yorkers support our plans and investment, a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project we and many others envisioned in Long Island City."

In November, the online giant announced the results of its year-long search for a location for its so-called HQ2. It said it would split the site between New York and northern Virginia, bringing about 25,000 jobs to each location in exchange for generous tax incentives.

