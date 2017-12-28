Amanda Davis, veteran Atlanta news anchor, dead at 62 after stroke

ATLANTA -- Veteran Atlanta television news anchor Amanda Davis has died after a massive stroke. CBS affiliate WGCL-TV reports that Davis, the station's morning news anchor, died Wednesday night.

The station says she had a stroke Tuesday while waiting for a flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and was rushed to a hospital.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports that the station says the 62-year-old Davis was planning to fly to Texas for her step-father's funeral before she suffered the stroke.

The station says Davis was surrounded by family when she died.

Davis' family is "asking for privacy at this difficult time." Colleagues expressed sadness about the news on Twitter.

In total and complete shock right now. Please pray for comfort and peace for Amanda's family. They've been through a lot & need our prayers. Please pray also for all of our @cbs46 family as we deal with the loss of our colleague & friend. Rest In Peace Amanda. 🙏🏽 @AmandaCBS46 pic.twitter.com/GRLQKKew4C — Julie Smith CBS46 (@JulieSmithTV) December 28, 2017

RIP Amanda Davis. Our dear colleague passed away minutes ago. She was surrounded by her family and friends.... https://t.co/msLgRF3jWH — Sharon Reed (@SharonReedCBS46) December 28, 2017

Davis had been a presence on Atlanta TV news for more than 25 years. She had talked publicly about her struggles with alcohol and depression after her third arrest on DUI charges.