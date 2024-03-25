Charges dropped against Long Island nurse accused of slamming 2-day-old infant into a bassinet

Long Island hospital fires nurse accused of slamming newborn Long Island hospital fires nurse accused of slamming newborn 00:38

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - Just as the trial was set to begin Monday on Long Island, criminal charges were dropped against a Holbrook nurse who was accused last year of mishandling a newborn baby.

The incident was caught on camera, and the nurse was fired from her job.

A proud father videotaping his two-day-old through the NICU window at Good Samaritan Hospital was horrified to capture what the Suffolk DA described as a nurse violently slam him face down into his bassinet.

Amanda Burke was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Monday, charges were dismissed.

"I'm just happy it's over. It was a nightmare," Burke said. "I was harassed. People at my door, emails. I have an 8-year-old I felt like she was in danger. It was a nightmare."

Burke, surrounded by her family, was hugged by her attorney, who said they've been begging for a dismissal since February 2023, when she admitted to flipping the baby by its diaper.

"We are thrilled for Amanda... because Amanda should never have been charged," defense attorney Robert Gottlieb said. "They most they could say was that turning the baby over by the diaper was negligence, but it didn't even rise to the level to issue a warning to sanction her in any way, and the case was closed."

In court, prosecutors revealed a child advocacy expert "expressed profound disgust and shock but found the defendant's action not likely to be injurious to the infant."

"Unfortunately, despite the disturbing video… the NYS Department of Licensing found the defendant did not act with gross negligence. As such, we could not prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt," the Suffolk County DA said.

Burke's attorney said the baby wasn't harmed.

"The baby was cleared, was not injured, did not even react. Did not even cry," Gottlieb said.

"We are very upset with this disgusting situation and decision... about my grandson and this awful woman still working as a caregiver," the baby's grandmother said.

"She's a great nurse. She's a great person," Gottlieb said.

"I never questioned myself. Things happen in the hospital every day," Burke said.

Good Samaritan Hospital, which fired Burke within hours of the incident, said she is no longer working at any Catholic health facility. She retains her license is working as a registered nurse.