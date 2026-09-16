Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman on how she learned to advocate for her own health

Aly Raisman has competed at the highest levels as an Olympic gymnast, often pushing her body to the limits.

A decade since she last competed, Raisman has been learning to take care of her body after years of overtraining and anxiety.

"My body completely just gave up on me," she said on the latest episode of "Healthful."

Now, Raisman is advocating for women, not just athletes, to prioritize taking care of themselves and speaking up for their needs even when they feel ignored.

The importance of listening to your body

When Raisman was training for elite gymnastics competitions, sessions would last up to "six and a half to seven hours" as often as six days a week. At the time, Raisman's focus was on perfection and winning. There was little time to let her body recover.

"I am a big people pleaser," she said. "It's a subjective sport, so I've always seeked validation," from coaches and judges to strangers and close family members. Even today, she said she finds it hard to focus on what she wants and how she feels first.

Day after day, Raisman was testing her physical limits to prepare for the Olympics. Burnout and exhaustion consumed her.

"I don't even feel like my body has fully recovered," she said.

Raisman now encourages people to prioritize taking care of their body before it gives up on them.

She uses a mantra she saw online to help her not feel guilty about letting her body rest: "If you do not pick a day to rest, your body will pick it for you."

"One time is too many"

Reflecting on the nearly 10 years since the #MeToo movement, Raisman said it's been validating and devastating to learn how many people can relate to her.

She revealed in November 2017 that she was assaulted by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

But Raisman said she doesn't want others to compare their experience to her own or anyone else's, especially if it keeps them from speaking up.

"No matter what you've been through, if someone has mistreated you in any capacity, one time is too many, and it's not your fault," she said.

Raisman said she is often approached by other survivors who are "suffering in silence."

"I've had people come up to me in the grocery store that have said, 'I was abused 50 years ago, you're the only person I've ever told.' I've had people you know run into the bathroom stall with me and say, 'I was abused and you're the only person I've ever told.' I've had a male CEO come up to me and tell me that he was abused when he was younger," she said.

Hearing from others has given Raisman courage to keep talking about her experience, she said.

"I think that I am one of the few survivors in the world who is supported," she said. "So I do not take that lightly."

Keep advocating for yourself

Raisman finds that advocating for herself in situations where she feels out of control makes her feel better. She revealed she's been having pain with her period, which is only getting worse as she gets older. The waitlist to see a specialist has her frustrated, and she knows she's not the only woman going through this.

"I find it's very unusual for me to talk to someone in my life that has their period and for them not to say that their pain is excruciating as well," Raisman said. "And I think for me, when I start to notice as I get older it's getting worse, that's really worrisome for me because I wanna understand what's going on with my body."

She makes it clear it's not the doctor's fault — it's the system. "They must be so exhausted and so overworked," Raisman said. "A doctor's mental health is extremely important and something that should be talked about as well."

Asking for help

Even with a strong support system, Raisman said she still struggles with asking for help and advocating for herself at times.

"I have learned the importance of finding good people in my life that I can talk to and I can trust," she said.

She encourages others to "take a buddy" to something they are nervous about, like a doctor's appointment.

"I can't tell you how often my mom comes with me to stuff," Raisman laughed.

She has also been a buddy for others, including someone who was having an IUD implanted.

"I could tell this person on the table was feeling so vulnerable," she said. She asked the person if they wanted the doctor to stop.

"They said 'yes,' and so I told the doctor to stop, and he did," Raisman said. "And the person that I was with said, 'If you weren't there and you didn't, if you didn't advocate for me, I would have pushed through and I would've fainted.'"

Raisman acknowledged that speaking up to a doctor can still be a challenge for her because of her abuse.

"I think the best way to advocate for ourselves is to get practice with doing it," she said. "And it's really hard, but to also know that when we do that, people aren't always gonna listen."

That's why finding a community that supports and encourages you is critical, Raisman said.

"You don't have to do it alone," she said.

If you or a loved one has experienced sexual abuse, there are resources for you to seek help. You can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org for more information.