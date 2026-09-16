Aly Raisman on Listening to Your Body and Advocating for Yourself Olympic Gold Medalist Aly Raisman joins Norah for a vulnerable discussion about giving yourself grace and why she no longer feels guilty for resting her body when she needs to. Raisman has become an outspoken voice on mental health and the importance of advocating for yourself. The two discuss how so many women struggle to get the care they deserve and why it's important to talk about issues that are often considered taboo, from painful periods to IUDs.