Alvin Patrick CBS News

Award-winning journalist Alvin Patrick is the executive producer for CBS News' Race and Culture Unit. The CBS News Race and Culture Unit works closely with the executive producers of all platforms, to ensure the division's reporting reflects diverse perspectives.

Patrick has more than three decades of experience in the broadcast and cable television business. Patrick joined CBS News in 2012 as a senior producer working exclusively with CBS News special correspondent James Brown. He has produced reports for 60 Minutes, "CBS Sunday Morning," "60 Minutes Sports" for Showtime, "CBS This Morning," the "CBS Evening News," "Face The Nation" and "48 Hours." Patrick will continue to work with Brown.

Before joining CBS News, Patrick was a senior producer for ABC News' "Nightline" (2009-2011) and was a senior producer for the digital newsmagazine "The Daily" (2011-2012). Earlier, he was executive producer of ESPN's "Cold Pizza" and "ESPN News" (2005-2009). He served as executive producer and vice president at MTV Networks (2001-2004), and he was a producer on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" (1999-2000). He began his broadcast network career at ABC News and ABC Sports (1989-1998).

Patrick's work has earned him numerous awards, including six national Emmy nominations, six National Association of Black Journalists awards, a Gabriel Award and a Freddie Award. He also shared two Edward R. Murrow Awards with his colleagues at CBS News.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. and a Master of Fine Arts in television production from City University of New York-Brooklyn College.