Woman mauled to death by her pet dog in back yard

CHICAGO — A 77-year-old woman was attacked and killed by her pet pit bull Monday afternoon in south suburban Alsip.

CBS Chicago reports officers were called around 3:30 p.m. to a home at 11604 S. Komensky Avenue to a report of a person being attacked by a dog in the back yard.

The dog, a 6-year-old pit bull, was aggressive when officers arrived and was subsequently killed, Alsip police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors of the elderly woman said she was a sweet lady who lived with family. No other incidents or complaints involving the dog were previously reported to authorities.

As of late Monday evening, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office had not release the woman's identity. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.