Dramatic photos show snake trying to escape alligator's jaws in Florida

A couple of photographers shot a dramatic reptilian showdown in Florida over the weekend. They captured a snake fighting for its life, trying to escape the jaws of a ferocious alligator.

Jesse and Linda Waring, who own and operate BirdWalk Photography, came across the encounter during a stroll around a nature reserve in Lakeland Saturday. Waring said on their joint Facebook page that her husband, Jesse, first noticed the tussle unfolding.

We made it out to Circle B Bar Reserve yesterday! As you may have noticed in the news, there are often interesting gator... Posted by BirdWalk Photography on Sunday, May 5, 2019

"Jesse's eagle eye spotted this big guy working on his lunch and his lunch trying to escape! I just started clicking," she wrote.

Waring gave CBS affiliate WKMG a more detailed account of the snake's struggle.

"The snake was giving it his all to escape from the jaws of the gator," she told the station. "The gator would chomp down and close his mouth and each time it seemed like the end. Then when he opened his jaws, the snake was still trying to fight his way out."

According to Waring, the fight lasted about 10 minutes and the gator emerged victorious with its meal.

"In the end, the snake finally lost the battle when the jaws of the gator made a direct hit down the length of his body," she said. "It was a hard fought battle."

She said the scene showed that patience pays off when it comes to photography.

"The fun is in the pursuit and just getting out in nature," she said. "You really never know what you're going to get."