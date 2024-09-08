Shooting at Allenby Bridge Crossing between West Bank and Jordan kills 3 Israelis

Three Israelis were shot and killed Sunday at the border crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan, officials said.

The military said the gunman approached the Allenby Bridge Crossing from the Jordanian side in a truck and opened fire at Israeli security forces, who subsequently returned fire, killing the assailant.

The three people killed were Israeli civilians. Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service told the Associated Press they were all men in their 50s.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack and linked it to Israel's larger conflict with Iran and allied militant groups.

"It's a difficult day," he said. "A despicable terrorist murdered three of our citizens in cold blood at the Allenby Bridge."

Israeli police stand guard near the site of a deadly shooting attack where Israeli officials say three people were shot and killed at the Allenby Bridge Crossing between the West Bank and Jordan, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. Mahmoud Illean / AP

Meanwhile, Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri praised the attack, referring to it as a response to Israel's offensive in Gaza.

"We expect many more similar actions," he said, according to Reuters.

Officials in Jordan said they are investigating the shooting, its state-funded Petra News Agency reported. The Western-allied Arab country made peace with Israel in 1994 but is deeply critical of its policies toward the Palestinians.

The Allenby Bridge Crossing over the Jordan River, also known as the King Hussein Bridge, is mainly used by Israelis, Palestinians and international tourists. Authorities in Israel and Jordan said the crossing was closed until further notice, and Israel later announced the closure of both of its land crossings with Jordan, near Beit Shean in the north and Eilat in the south.

The Israeli-occupied West Bank has seen a surge of violence since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack out of Gaza triggered the war there. Israel has launched near-daily military arrest raids into dense Palestinian residential areas, and there has also been a rise in settler violence and Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

Police and ambulance at King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge crossing between Jordan and the West Bank on Sept. 8, 2024. Magen David Adom/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

On Friday, Aysenur Eygi, a U.S.-Turkish national, was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank while attending a pro-Palestinian demonstration against settlement expansion in the Nablus area of the northern West Bank, near the town of Beita.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that troops operating near Beita had "responded with fire toward a main instigator of violent activity who hurled rocks at the forces and posed a threat to them."

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem — territories the Palestinians want for a future state — in the 1967 Mideast War. Israel withdrew soldiers and settlers from Gaza in 2005 but maintained control over its airspace, coastline and most of its land crossings. Along with Egypt, it imposed a blockade on Gaza after Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.

Attacks continue in Gaza

Meanwhile, in Gaza, an Israeli airstrike early Sunday killed five people, including two women, two children and a senior official in the Civil Defense – first responders who operate under the Hamas-run government.

The Civil Defense said the strike targeted the home of its deputy director for north Gaza, Mohammed Morsi, in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. The army says it tries to avoid harming civilians and only targets militants.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began. It does not differentiate between fighters and civilians in its count. The war has caused vast destruction and displaced around 90% of Gaza's population of 2.3 million, often multiple times.

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in their Oct. 7 attack into southern Israel. They abducted another 250 and are still holding around 100 of them after releasing most of the rest in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel during a weeklong cease-fire last November. Around a third of the remaining hostages inside Gaza are believed to be dead.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt have spent months trying to broker a cease-fire and the return of the hostages, but the negotiations have been repeatedly bogged down.