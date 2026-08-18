A New York grandma went missing in Las Vegas. Now her family is getting texts asking for money.

More than a week after a New York woman disappeared in Las Vegas, her family is receiving messages from her phone asking for cash and bitcoin.

Alisa Goods, 63, traveled to Las Vegas to visit a friend, her family said. The friend told her family that Goods left his apartment on Aug. 8 to take a bus to a nearby CVS and never came back.

Her daughter Kristen said she's extremely worried about her mother's well-being.

"I am hoping to God for the best, but my heart can't take what it could be, which is the worst," Kristen Goods told CBS News.

Alisa Goods disappeared in Las Vegas on Aug. 8. CBS News

Alisa Goods, a grandmother of five, was reported missing on Aug. 10. Two days later, her family says they started receiving messages from her phone. The texts asked for help, gas money and bitcoin. Niece Alana Calloway said the request for gas money was especially strange because Goods does not drive.

"I said, 'What do you need gas for? The car?' My aunt does not drive. There is no car," Calloway said.

Calloway raised the possibility that her aunt had been kidnapped.

"If they have her phone, there's a possibility that they have her," Calloway said. "I want to know that she's OK and that she is alive."

The Las Vegas Metro Police say Alisa Goods' missing person case is active and ask anyone with information to contact investigators. Her family said they have contacted local hospitals, jails and even the coroner's office, but have so far turned up no leads. Kristen Goods is now in Las Vegas trying to find answers.

"She is still out there, and we're looking for her," Kristen Goods said. "We want her home. We want her back."