USC recruit Alijah Arenas put into coma after Cybertruck crash in Los Angeles

Alijah Arenas, a top USC basketball commit and son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, is in an induced coma after being involved in a Tesla Cybertruck crash Thursday morning, sources told CBS News Los Angeles.

Alijah was hospitalized after being seriously injured during the crash, sources told CBS News Los Angeles.

Sacramento, CA - March 15: Alijah Arenas #0 of Chatsworth Chancellors prepares to shoot a free-throw against the Jesuit Marauders in the second half of a boys CIF State Division II championship basketball game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Saturday, March 15, 2025. Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received calls around 4:56 a.m. that a vehicle had hit a hydrant and a tree near the 7900 block of Corbin Avenue.

Initial information from the LAPD said the 18-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The five-star recruit from Chatsworth High School committed to attend USC in January. The shooting guard is considered one of the top prospects in the country.

It is unclear how the crash took place.

Following the collision, Gilbert Arenas tweeted that his podcast "Gil's Arena" canceled its show today. The former NBA star owns and runs the podcast in partnership with Underdog Fantasy Sports.

"Our hearts are with our friend and Underdog partner Gilbert Arenas in this difficult moment," Underdog Fantasy Sports tweeted. "We ask the Gil's Arena and Underdog communities to please keep Alijah and the entire family in your thoughts."

At roughly noon, Laura Govan, Alijah's mother, posted on Instagram asking for prayers.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to USC, the NCAA and the LAUSD for comment on the incident.