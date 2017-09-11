Alexis Bledel, Melissa McCarthy win awards at creative arts Emmys

LOS ANGELES -- Alexis Bledel and Gerald McRaney were on hand at the creative arts Emmy Awards on Sunday to pick up trophies for their appearances for best guest actors for a drama. McRaney won for his role on "This Is Us" -- his first Emmy award, coming at age 70 -- and Bledel won for "The Handmaid's tale.

Dave Chappelle and Melissa McCarthy are also Emmy winners, earning trophies for their appearances on "Saturday Night Live."

Chappelle and McCarthy were announced as best guest actor and actress on a comedy series. The creative arts awards are the precursor to the main Emmy Awards ceremony set for next weekend.

Chappelle hosted the first "SNL" episode to follow last November's presidential election. McCarthy played host on another episode and also gave a manic impersonation of then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer. The two skipped the event.

The creative arts ceremony, which was split between Saturday and Sunday, honors technical and other achievements. Next Sunday's ceremony will air on CBS with host Stephen Colbert.

NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and HBO's "Westworld," the nominations leaders with 22 each, and Netflix's "Stranger Things" tied at the creative arts awards with five trophies apiece.

HBO was the overall weekend leader with 19 awards, followed by Netflix with 16; NBC with 9; ABC with 7, and Fox and Hulu with five each.