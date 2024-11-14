Famed Russian chef, a Putin critic who owned a restaurant in London, found dead in Belgrade

A famed Russian chef who has been highly critical of Moscow's war in Ukraine has been found dead while on a visit to Serbia's capital, according to several sources on Wednesday.

The death of Alexei Zimin, who has been based in London for years, marks the latest passing of a Russian expatriate critical of the Kremlin's war.

Zimin co-founded the ZIMA restaurant in London, served as senior contributor in numerous magazines and has co-authored several books, according to a ZIMA Instagram post.

His body was found late on Tuesday in a flat that he was renting in Belgrade while on a visit to promote his latest book, "Anglomania," a source close to the investigation told AFP.

Prosecutors told CBS News' partner network BBC News that the flat was locked from the inside and the death did not appear to be suspicious, but that an autopsy was due to take place.

Born in Russia in 1971, Zimin had opened several restaurants in Moscow before leaving after Russia occupied Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, he posted anti-war messages and stopped his Saturday cooking show on a pro-Kremlin television station.

"Throughout his remarkable life, Alexei accomplished a lot - he served as deputy editor-in-chief of Afisha magazine, founded Afisha.Food, also worked as editor-in-chief of Afisha World, GQ, and Gourmet," his London restaurant ZIMA said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"He hosted several culinary shows, authored numerous books, and launched multiple successful restaurants," it said.

"To us, Alexei was not only a colleague but also a friend, a close companion with whom we shared many experiences - good, kind, and at times sorrowful."

In May 2022, Zimin told the BBC his restaurant had been targeted with abuse and arson threats after Russia's invasion.

"My partners thought about changing the name," he said at the time.

Dozens of Vladimir Putin's enemies have suffered mysterious deaths in Russia and Europe and Matt Olsen, head of the National Security Division at the Justice Department, told "60 Minutes" that he is concerned Russia's reach could extend into the U.S.

There have been falls from windows, poisonings and unsolved shootings outside the U.S., among other suspicious deaths. Inside the U.S., there have been attempts to interfere in elections, cyber attacks and actions putting critical infrastructure at risk, Olsen said.

"I don't think Putin is trying to hide his hand. I think quite the opposite," Olsen said. "I think … they're going after their critics: both to eliminate the critics but also to send a stark and chilling message."