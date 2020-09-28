Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Trump for paying less in taxes than "waitresses and undocumented immigrants"

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted President Trump for paying less in taxes than "waitresses and undocumented immigrants." The progressive lawmaker's remarks on Sunday came after the New York Times alleged Mr. Trump only paid $750 in federal taxes the year he entered the White House.

Ocasio-Cortez slammed Mr. Trump on Twitter, saying she had "paid thousands of dollars a year in taxes" when she worked as a bartender before becoming an elected official.

"Trump paid $750 ... He contributed less to funding our communities than waitresses & undocumented immigrants," she tweeted. "Donald Trump has never cared for our country more than he cares for himself. A walking scam."

In 2016 & '17, I paid thousands of dollars a year in taxes *as a bartender.* Trump paid $750. He contributed less to funding our communities than waitresses & undocumented immigrants. Donald Trump has never cared for our country more than he cares for himself. A walking scam.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro joined Ocasio-Cortez's criticism, citing a figure from the the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy that found undocumented immigrants pay nearly $12 billion in federal and state taxes a year.

"Trump paid only $750 the year he became president and only $750 the next year," the former housing and urban developing secretary said. "He needs to stop freeloading off Americans."

Undocumented immigrants paid $11.7 billion in state and federal taxes in 2014. Trump paid only $750 the year he became president and only $750 the next year. He needs to stop freeloading off Americans.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a majority of federal tax money goes to defense, Social Security and health programs.

The Times report focused on federal tax returns, not state returns. In 2016 and 2017, Mr. Trump paid only $750 each year — and no income tax was collected in 11 of the 18 years that the Times reviewed.

Ocasio-Cortez also called out Republicans for not criticizing Mr. Trump after the Times report revealed he spent $70,000 on hair styling during his reality TV show "The Apprentice," but they went after the congresswoman for a $250 haircut last year.

Mr. Trump on Sunday called the Times report "totally fake news." The president didn't disclose how much he paid in either federal or state income taxes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.