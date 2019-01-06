Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats "have compromised too much"

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, recently sat down with Anderson Cooper for an interview airing Sunday on "60 Minutes." See the full interview at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

ANDERSON COOPER: You're willing to compromise?

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely.

It's just about what we choose to compromise.

My personal opinion, and I know that my district and my community feels this way as well, is that we as a party have compromised too much, and we've lost too much of who we're supposed to be and who we are. And —

ANDERSON COOPER: The Democratic Party has lost too much —

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: I think so. I think — I think we've compromised things that we shouldn't have compromised, whether it's judgeships with Mitch McConnell, whether it's compromising on climate change. I think we've — there are some things that we've compromised a little bit too much on. But am I open to compromise on certain ways to get things done? Absolutely. Absolutely.