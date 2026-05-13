Alex Murdaugh murder convictions overturned by South Carolina Supreme Court, new trial ordered

The murder convictions and consecutive life sentences for Alex Murdaugh, a prominent South County attorney who was found guilty of killing his wife and son, were overturned on Wednesday by the state's supreme court.

Murdaugh was convicted in March 2023 for killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at the family's estate in 2021.

He will be given a new trial.

Murdaugh also pleaded guilty to a series of financial crimes in September 2023 and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Lawyers for Murdaugh pushed for a new trial based on "improper" conduct by the county clerk, Becky Hill, who later wrote a book about her time working on the trial.

This is a developing story and will be updated.