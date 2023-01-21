The Saturday Six: Alec Baldwin facing charges, customs officials seize eggs at the border and more

Widespread bird flu, production issues cause egg prices to soar nationwide

The weekend is finally here.

During another busy news week, paleontologists made a rare discovery of 256 dinosaur egg fossils in India, the technology industry continued to slash jobs and alcohol-related liver disease was found to be on the rise among young people. Also, a polar bear that killed a mom and her son in Alaska also chased school staffers and nearly got inside the building.

Meanwhile, the world said goodbye to folk rock singer-songwriter David Crosby, who died at the age of 81, and Sister André, the world's oldest known person, who died at the age of 118.

But that's not nearly all.

Below is our weekly Saturday Six, a recap of half a dozen news stories — in no particular order — ranging from the heartfelt to the weird to the tragic, and everything in between.

Alec Baldwin is facing involuntary manslaughter charges over the fatal shooting on the set of the film "Rust." From the story: Baldwin was holding a gun during a rehearsal when it discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

A University of Georgia football player and a staff member were killed in a crash after a championship celebration. From the story: Devin Willock, an offensive lineman on the Bulldogs football team at the University of Georgia, was pronounced dead on the scene. Chandler LeCroy, the vehicle's driver, was taken to a hospital and later died from her injuries. The accident happened just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second consecutive national championship win with a parade and ceremony.

A man accidentally drifted out to sea and survived on only ketchup and seasonings . From the story: The Colombian Navy announced Wednesday that they rescued the man, identified as Elvis Francois of Dominica, about 120 nautical miles away from Puerto Bolívar in the Caribbean Sea. They responded to the stranded man after learning that there was an adrift sailboat with the word "HELP" spelled out on the boat's hull.

Customs officials are seizing eggs at the U.S.-Mexico border after egg prices went up 60% in a year, denting household budgets. From the story: "We are seeing an increase in people attempting to cross eggs from Juarez to El Paso because they are significantly less expensive in Mexico than the U.S.," U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Roger Maier told CBS MoneyWatch. "This is also occurring with added frequency at other Southwest border locations." Watch the video above.

A 4-year-old whale from one of the rarest whale species in the world is considered "likely to die" after becoming severely entangled, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday. From the story: The whale, identified as #4904, was first seen wrapped in lines on Jan. 8 by an aerial survey team from Florida's Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The team found the whale roughly 20 miles east of Rodanthe, North Carolina, with "several wraps of line around the mouth and tail" and more line trailing behind it, NOAA said.

Artists have sued an artificial intelligence company for billions, alleging a "parasite app" used their work for free. From the story: Two lawsuits are seeking to rein in the potent technology as well as ensure the artists who unwittingly helped train the tools are financially compensated for their work.

See you next week.