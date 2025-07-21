Alaska Airlines grounds its fleet due to IT outage

Alaska Airlines has grounded its fleet and that of a subsidiary due to an IT outage.

In a statement to CBS News, the carrier said that, "At approximately 8 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, Alaska Airlines experienced an IT outage that's impacting our operations. We requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights until the issue is resolved.

"We apologize to our guests for this inconvenience. There will be residual impacts to our operation throughout the evening. If you are traveling tonight, please check the status of your flight before leaving for the airport."

The airline then updated its statement, saying, "A temporary ground stop is in place."

The Federal Aviation Administration posted an advisory of Alaska Airlines' ground stop request.

There was no immediate word on the move's impact on various airports or the cause of the computer issues.