1 dead, 9 hurt in shooting near New Year's Eve party in Alabama

One person was killed and nine hurt in a shooting a few blocks away from where thousands were in the streets for a New Year's Eve party in downtown Mobile, Alabama, police said.

TV news footage showed police officers running and on horseback rushing to the area where the shooting took place about 45 minutes before midnight Saturday.

Mobile Police said the man who was killed was 24 years old but did not release his name. Those hurt ranged in age from 17 to 57, and their injuries ranged from non-life-threatening to severe, police said in a statement.

The shooting happened a few blocks away from the main stage for the MoonPie Over Mobile festival. The event continued on with fireworks and a moon pie dropping from a downtown building at midnight to mark the start of 2023.

The shooter and the person killed appeared to know each other, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told CBS affiliate WKRG-TV near the scene.

"I think that would give some comfort to all of us downtown that this was not just a random shooting where someone lost their life," Prine said.