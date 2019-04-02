Alabama lawmakers push to ban almost all abortions

Alabama lawmakers are proposing to outlaw almost all abortions as conservatives take aim at the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

Alabama lawmakers on Tuesday will introduce legislation to make it a felony to perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy unless the mother's health is in jeopardy. If enacted, it would be the most restrictive in the country and certain to be challenged in court.

Emboldened by the new conservatives on the Supreme Court, abortion opponents in multiple states are seeking to ignite new legal fights to challenge Roe v. Wade.

Kentucky and Mississippi approved abortion bans once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which happens at about six weeks. South Carolina lawmakers are also considering fetal heartbeat legislation.

Adopting an anti-abortion bill could have negative consequences on a state's economy. Members of Hollywood's elite have banded together to urge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to veto the state's controversial "heartbeat bill," a piece of legislation that would effectively prohibit women from seeking an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. Meanwhile, the governors of Pennsylvania and New Jersey have jumped at the opportunity to lure Georgia's entertainment business by advertising their own tax incentives and pro-abortion rights laws.

Movies and television are big business for Georgia, which rolled out a series of tax incentives in 2008 to lure Hollywood to the state. After California and New York, Georgia is now often listed as the number three production center. A 2016 study from Film L.A. found that 17 of the top 100 movies that year were filmed in Georgia.

At an event in March, Kemp said the entertainment industry employs 200,000 Georgians and generated more than $60 billion of economic activities for the state.

Kate Smith contributed to this report.