Update expected in case of missing Illinois boy -- watch live

Officials are expected to provide an update Wednesday afternoon in the case of a five-year-old boy who has been missing from his suburban Chicago home for nearly a week. The FBI and the Crystal Lake Police Department are expected to speak at 2 p.m. ET.

Andrew "AJ" Freund was reported missing from his Crystal Lake home by his family Thursday morning. In a 911 call released Tuesday, the boy's father Andrew Freund Sr. said he last saw the boy when he went to bed the night of April 17. The elder Freund said the boy was missing when he returned home the next morning from an early doctor's appointment.

Investigators have said the boy's mother, JoAnn Cunningham, was the last person to see the child and had stopped cooperating with police.

Cunningham's lawyer denied Cunningham was not cooperating, saying she was helpful during the investigation until it became clear police considered her a suspect, and he advised her to stop communicating with them, CBS Chicago reported.

Investigators previously said they did not believe the boy was abducted. They were back at the family's home Wednesday morning, and were seen removing a shovel, the mattress from a child-sized bed, several large bags and a large plastic bin, and loading them into an evidence team van, CBS Chicago reported.

Search teams also were also examining a field in unincorporated McHenry County near Woodstock, about 7.5 miles west of the family's home, according to CBS Chicago.