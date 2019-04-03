Night at the museum: Airbnb will let you spend a night at the Louvre in Paris

You may have heard of "Night at the Museum," but have you ever heard of "Night at le musée?" One lucky winner and a guest will get to spend a night at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Airbnb partnered with the Louvre on a contest celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Pyramid, one of the most iconic landmarks in Paris, that sits in the museum's courtyard. One winner and their guest will get to see the massive museum like never before. They will sleep beneath the Pyramid, and also receive an after-hours tours.

"Presidents and celebrities have had this exclusive opportunity. Now it's your turn," Airbnb writes on its website. The contest winner will be able to sip drinks with the Mona Lisa, eat dinner with the Venus de Milo and unwind in Napoleon III's apartment, which is staged inside the museum. Then, the guest will retire to the Pyramid.

The lucky winner will sleep in a mini Pyramid inside the larger glass Pyramid in the Louvre's courtyard. Airbnb

"On April 30th, you could have the opportunity to sleep beneath the glittering glass and stars in the heart of Paris," Airbnb writes. "This is your chance to experience the world's most famous museum when the doors shut and the lights go out. Your host? Mona Lisa herself."

The contest boasts drinks with Mona Lisa. All you have to do is explain why you'd be a good guest for the mysterious da Vinci painting. Airbnb

"People say I'm mysterious, but the truth is I'm very friendly," a fictional Mona Lisa says on the contest website. "So if you're the lucky winner, I'll be delighted to welcome you to my home. I see crowds of visitors every day but the real magic happens when the lights go out."

A video for the contest shows a small glass pyramid with a bed inside, sitting within the larger glass Pyramid that has been in front of the Louvre for three decades. The Pyramid was designed by Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei and completed in 1989. In addition to the Pyramid, the museum is home to hundreds of thousands of other pieces of art.

For a chance to sleep with the Leonardo da Vinci painting, you just need to fill out Airbnb's simple form, which asks if you are able to travel between April 28 and May 2. The form also asks why you'd be Mona Lisa's perfect guest.