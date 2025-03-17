Most aging Americans will need long-term care in their lifetime. Loved ones often take on the labor and costs.

Millions take on labor and costs of aging loved ones' long-term care

Millions take on labor of aging loved ones' care

Since 2017, three generations have taken care of Gladys Ortiz, an 83-year-old woman who lives in Miami and struggles with Parkinson's and dementia. Among them is her daughter, Yanira Portuondo, who views being a caregiver for Ortiz as a second, full-time job.

"She's having hallucinations. Sometimes she doesn't recognize me. There are days that, going from the living room to the bathroom, she gets lost," Portuondo said.

Without help, Portuondo says her mom "wouldn't last a week by herself."

The family is luckier than some. Medicaid pays for a home care aide to pitch in 38 hours a week. But that still leaves 130 hours in a week — every week — where the family's spending time and money on her care.

"Everyone has a life of their own, of course, but the priority is making sure she's okay. We try to make sure that everybody's needs have been met," Portuondo said.

Nearly 70% of Americans aged 65 and older will require some form of long-term care during their lifetime, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — and the cost of this type of care will likely be difficult to pay out of pocket for many Americans.

"If you're not a caregiver, you'll either need caregiving or you'll become a caregiver," said Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan, the CEO of AARP.

That's why the issue is one of the organization's top priorities.

"I definitely think it's a crisis. How do I make decisions about their care? How do I have the financial means to be able to do this?" Minter-Jordan said.

In the U.S., family caregivers, on average, spend a quarter of their income taking care of loved ones, according to AARP.

Some states are looking to help ease the burden. In 2023, Washington state added a payroll tax, money now used to fund long-term care insurance for its residents. A dozen other states are considering variations of long-term care taxes. AARP is also advocating for a $5,000 federal tax credit to benefit caregiving families.

"It's not going away, and the problem is only going to increase," Minter-Jordan said.

Meanwhile, Portuondo worries about the future — in 20 years, will her daughter have to care for her?

"I could never have imagined I would be in this position ever," Portuondo said. "Most of the time, I'm exhausted. But every time she gives me one of those smiles, you know, it gives me a little strength to keep going."

For millions of American families, caregiving is a labor of love that can demand every bit of both.