AG Blanche, other high-level DOJ appointees can take part in political campaigns, memo says

The Justice Department has loosened the guidelines for the attorney general and other senior political appointees, allowing them to participate in political activities.

A memo sent this week by Assistant Attorney General Jolene Ann Laurie relaxes ethics restrictions on Senate-confirmed presidential appointees such that they can speak at rallies, canvass for votes and even serve as delegates or officers of a national political party as long as those activities are conducted in their personal capacities.

The guidance applies to the attorney general, the deputy attorney general, assistant attorneys general, the FBI director, U.S. attorneys and others.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi had loosened the regulations somewhat during her tenure by allowing political appointees to attend rallies and fundraisers. The new memo goes a step further.

It specifically states that presidentially appointed, Senate-confirmed Justice Department employees are exempt from the more stringent guidelines imposed on some other DOJ employees, such as administrative law judges and those in the Criminal Division.

Attorney General Todd Blanche addressed the Republican midterm convention in September and attended a rally for a North Carolina Republican Senate candidate, drawing criticism that he violated long-standing Justice Department norms intended to keep politics independent from the law.

"I am not in any way violating any rule or law," Blanche said about his appearances at these events, adding they were done in his personal capacity.

These moves come after the Biden-era Justice Department clamped down on appointees' political activities.

"Non-career appointees may not attend any partisan political events, even in their personal capacities," a 2024 memo said, continuing a policy instituted two years earlier.

The 2024 memo also said that appointees should "avoid making public appearances in any state shortly before a primary or general election in that state, to the greatest extent practicable."

PBS News was first to report on the new guidelines.