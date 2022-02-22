A former teacher's lifelong collection of African American history to go up for auction

20,000 pieces of Black history to go up for a...

20,000 pieces of Black history to go up for auction

20,000 pieces of Black history to go up for auction

Staten Island, New York — One of the largest collections of African American artifacts is going on the auction block after a retired school teacher spent a lifetime putting it together.

For the last 60 years, former New York school teacher Elizabeth Meaders has assembled artifacts documenting the African American experience.

Former New York school teacher Elizabeth Meaders has collected artifacts for decades that document the African American experience. CBS News

"I spent my whole life because I have a love, not just of African American history, but I love history. And history is the basis of patriotism," Meaders told CBS News.

Her collection features more than 20,000 items, including memorabilia from civil rights icons and superstars of the sports world. She has a signed letter from Martin Luther King Jr. and Muhammad Ali's shoes.

"This could be a museum, whether it's here in New York or in any town or city in America. It's a ready-to-go museum. And that's what it should be — a museum," Guernsey's Auction House president Arlan Ettinger told CBS News.

Elizabeth Meaders' collection features more than 20,000 items, including memorabilia from civil rights icons and superstars of the sports world. CBS News

Now just shy of 90 years old, Meaders is putting her collection up for auction on March 15. It could be worth millions.

"I'm shocked to know that a Pokemon card can go for $1 million," Meaders said. "My question really is, how much does America value American history? I have no idea, and I have only a prayer that I send out with this collection."