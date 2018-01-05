AFI Awards announce film and TV winners

LOS ANGELES — Just days before the Golden Globe Awards, the American Film Institute is hosting a luncheon Friday to celebrate its selections of the past year's best top films and TV shows. Many of the AFI's choices are also up for awards at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

AFI's top films of the year are:

"Call Me By Your Name"



"Dunkirk"



"Get Out"



"Lady Bird



"The Post"



"The Shape of Water"



"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"



"The Big Sick"



"The Florida Project"



and "Wonder Woman"



The first seven on the list are also up for best picture at the Globes.

AFI's picks for the best of TV are:

"Big Little Lies"



"The Crown"



"Feud: Bette and Joan"



"Game of Thrones"



"The Handmaid's Tale"



"Master of None"



"Stranger Things 2"



"This Is Us"



"The Good Place"



and "Insecure"



All but the last two are also Golden Globe nominees.