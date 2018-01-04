Golden Globes 2018: With Time's Up, expect a more somber tone

A new study shows Hollywood is still mostly a place for men. University of Southern California researchers say women directed only four percent of the top 1,100 movies since 2007, and just 18 percent of top executives at major entertainment corporations are female.

The report follows the launch of the Time's Up movement, addressing gender equality and sexual harassment.

Dressing to dazzle is part of the glamour of awards season. But this year, expect a more somber tone. Many women nominated for Golden Globes say they'll be wearing black, reports CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas. It's a show of solidarity, standing against sexual harassment and assault.

"I'm very excited to be a part of that and stand in solidarity with all of the women that are gonna be at the Globes wearing black dresses," actress Allison Janney said.

She's among many nominees taking part along with Reese Witherspoon, Mary J. Blige, Saoirse Ronan and Meryl Streep.

"I definitely feel an energy around the Golden Globes this year," said stylist Micaela Erlanger, who has not only worked with Streep but also Oscar winners Lupita Nyong'o and Jennifer Hudson. "I wouldn't be surprised if, you know, it was a sea of black on the red carpet. And I think it will be a very powerful moment."

The red carpet moment is part of the Time's Up movement. Formed New Year's Day by more than 300 industry professionals, it's already raised a legal defense fund of nearly $15 million to tackle sexual harassment and inequality – not just in Hollywood but for women in all industries.

"As the Time's Up has come to light, there has been more conversation," Erlanger said.

Those conversations will likely continue on the red carpet. Organizers hope journalists will ask, "Why are you wearing black?" It's a nod to the #AskHerMore movement from four years ago, promoted by stars who wanted to talk about more than just their dresses.

Still there's skepticism about whether a party for Hollywood's elite is the best place to deliver a serious message of gender equality.

"I don't think you can stop cynicism," said Krista Smith, Vanity Fair's executive West Coast editor. "Actors, they are beautiful and they are not like the rest of us. But they're using their platform for good and for change not just for themselves but for everybody."

The women behind Time's Up also want people watching the Globes to wear black and post selfies to show their support for victims of sexual assault. Time's Up tells CBS News its legal defense fund has received donations from people in all 50 states and some 60 countries.