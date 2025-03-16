Adm. William McRaven and Kelly Marie McRaven on the power of storytelling

Retired Navy Admiral William McRaven was the architect of the mission that tracked down Osama bin Laden. He's also a bestselling author. Now, McRaven and his daughter, Kelly, have thoughts about children and storytelling:

WILLIAM: When I was a boy, my father, an Air Force fighter pilot, would tell me stories before bedtime, making up characters and weaving them into exciting tales of adventure. Every story had a moral. Elmer the Elf was always honest and kind, helping those less fortunate. Freddy the Frog was courageous and heroic, saving people from aliens and bad guys.

I waited every night for a new adventure, not knowing that I was also learning a lesson.

When I became a father, I wanted to pass that tradition on to my own children, including my daughter, Kelly.

KELLY: When my brothers and I were children, my dad loved telling us stories. Every night, I would eagerly await his arrival, excited to hear a new tale.

What I didn't realize at the time was that these stories were more than just entertaining; they were carefully crafted to teach us valuable morals and lessons that he hoped we would carry into our daily lives. Much as his own father had taught him these lessons, he was now passing them along.

WILLIAM: Now, as parents, we want our children to grow up to be thoughtful, kind, generous, honest, hard-working, and courageous. We hope that they will learn these lessons by watching us, provided we do the right things in life.

However, the stories we tell them at a young age play a crucial role in their development. If we tell them stories of boys and girls like them, who overcome challenges by being honest, noble and courageous, they are more likely to grow up admiring and demonstrating these qualities.

KELLY: I've always understood the power of storytelling, but as a new mother, I'm even more aware of how crucial it is to continue our family tradition of reading to my daughter. At a time when reading levels are declining and screen time is on the rise, it's more important than ever to share stories that teach valuable lessons in fun and engaging ways.

WILLIAM: Translating my adult books into children's books was a natural evolution, and an important mission for me. My adult books all try to convey the values that I believe make us better citizens, leaders, and human beings.

I try to capture those same themes in my children's books. Whether it's the wisdom of Navy SEAL training, or the power of a simple act like making your bed, the stories we tell our children and grandchildren can shape their lives for the better.



