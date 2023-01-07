Watch CBS News
The Saturday Six: Adele's sciatica diagnosis, Scott Stallings Masters mix-up and more

By Camille C. Knox

CBS News

Student-athlete pays off sister's student loans
Student-athlete pays off sister's student loans 01:42

The weekend is finally here.

It was a busy news week. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is making progress after suffering a frightening injury on the field during Monday night's NFL game, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy finally won the speakership after 15 rounds of voting, and more details were revealed in the killings of the four University of Idaho students.

Damar Hamlin awake at hospital and making "substantial progress" 02:59

Also, a 76-year-old painter who thought he would die in obscurity sold his artwork for $1.2 million. And a woman left on the side of a Colorado interstate by a rideshare driver was hit by two vehicles and killed.

But that's not nearly all. 

Below is our weekly Saturday Six, a recap of half a dozen stories news stories — in no particular order — ranging from the heartfelt to the weird to the tragic, and everything in between. 

January 7, 2023

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

