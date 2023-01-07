The Saturday Six: Adele's sciatica diagnosis, Scott Stallings Masters mix-up and more
The weekend is finally here.
It was a busy news week. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is making progress after suffering a frightening injury on the field during Monday night's NFL game, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy finally won the speakership after 15 rounds of voting, and more details were revealed in the killings of the four University of Idaho students.
Also, a 76-year-old painter who thought he would die in obscurity sold his artwork for $1.2 million. And a woman left on the side of a Colorado interstate by a rideshare driver was hit by two vehicles and killed.
But that's not nearly all.
Below is our weekly Saturday Six, a recap of half a dozen stories news stories — in no particular order — ranging from the heartfelt to the weird to the tragic, and everything in between.
- An Indiana University student-athlete paid off his sister's student loans for Christmas. From the story: "I don't expect anything in return," Anthony Leal said. "I know she'll pay it forward. What goes around comes around." Watch the video above.
- Adele revealed she walks with a wobble due to sciatica. From the story: The "Hello" and "Easy On Me" singer, now 34, said in a 2021 interview with The Face that she has struggled with back issues since she was a teenager.
- An invite to the Masters went to the wrong Scott Stallings. From the story: Stallings, who qualified for the Masters by reaching the Tour Championship last year, didn't realize what happened until the other Scott Stallings sent him a series of messages on Instagram alerting him to the mail mix-up.
- The Transportation Security Administration discovered some odd items in luggage last year, ranging from drugs hidden inside a hair scrunchie to a gun stashed inside raw chicken. And then there was the disassembled gun inside jars of peanut butter. From the story: Topping the TSA's 2022 list was a drug smuggler who tried to move thousands of fentanyl pills disguised as candy through Los Angeles International Airport in October.
- Actor Edward Norton discovered Pocahontas was his 12th great-grandmother. From the story: "This just makes you realize what a small piece of the whole human story you are," Norton said.
- Looking ahead to Sunday, Anderson Cooper will be talking to Prince Harry on "60 Minutes." It will be Harry's first interview on U.S. television discussing his new memoir, "Spare."
