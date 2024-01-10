Adan Canto's wife breaks silence after his death from cancer at age 42: "Forever my treasure Adan"

The wife of actor Adan Canto posted a touching tribute to her late husband following his death this week at age 42 after a battle with appendiceal cancer.

"'Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal," Stephanie Ann Canto captioned a photo of her and Adan on Instagram on Tuesday. "'For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. Mathew 6:19-21.'"

"Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon," she added.

The couple married in 2017 and had two young children, Roman Alder and Eve Josephine.

Canto, known for his roles in "Designated Survivor" and "X-Men: Days of Future Past," died on Monday, his publicist Jennifer Allen said in a statement to CBS News.

"Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew," Allen said. "Those who glimpsed it were changed forever."

Born in Mexico and raised in Texas, Canto was a singer and director, as well as a versatile actor. He made his acting debut on American television in 2013 on the Fox drama series "The Following," and went on the hold a variety of roles on TV and on the big screen.

Appendiceal cancer is a rare cancer that grows from cells that make up the appendix, according to the National Cancer Institute. The disease can spread to different parts of the abdomen directly from the appendix, usually when it ruptures, according to the

institute.

— Christopher Brito contributed to this report.