Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore reunite in "Blended": Watch the trailer

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore are on the big screen together again, and the first trailer has been released for their new film.

The duo -- who starred together in "The Wedding Singer" (1998) and again in "50 First Dates" (2004) -- have reunited for "Blended," playing a mismatched pair of single parents who both end up on vacation at the same African resort with their families.

The film also stars Joel McHale ("Community"), Wendi McLendon-Covey ("Bridesmaids") and Kevin Nealon ("Weeds") and Terry Crews ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine").

"Blended" will arrive in theaters on May 23, 2014.

