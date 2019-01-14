Police respond to active shooter situation at UPS facility in New Jersey

Police surrounded the loading dock area of a UPS facility in New Jersey Monday morning in response to a reported active shooter. Television images showed police cars surrounding the loading dock area of the building in Logan Township, about 20 miles south of Philadelphia.

Armed officers could be seen crouching behind one of the vehicles. In a statement to CBS News, UPS said it's working with law enforcement on an active shooter situation at its supply chain processing facility in Logan Township.

The FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene, CBS News chief justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues reports. The company said it couldn't provide information about who was involved.

Schools in the area were put on a modified lockdown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.