Ace Frehley, Kiss' original lead guitarist, dies at 74

Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and founding member of the glam rock band Kiss, died on Thursday, his family and agent said. He was 74.

Frehley died peacefully surrounded by family in Morristown, New Jersey, following a recent fall, his agent told The Associated Press.

Family members said in a statement to AP that they are "completely devastated and heartbroken" but will cherish his laughter and celebrate the kindness he bestowed upon others.

Ace Frehley performs onstage at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on Oct. 10, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Jason Koerner / Getty Images / Jason Koenrer

Kiss, whose hits include "Rock and Roll All Nite" and "Detroit Rock City," was known for its intense stage shows, which included fireworks, smoke and eruptions of fake blood performed by band members in black-and-white painted faces, platform boots and black wigs.

Frehley and his bandmates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

