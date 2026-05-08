ABC accuses FCC of violating its First Amendment rights over its scrutiny of "The View"

ABC is accusing the Federal Communications Commission of violating its First Amendment rights due to the agency's scrutiny of its talk show "The View," according to a petition filed with the agency on May 7.

According to the broadcaster's petition, the FCC has demanded that ABC prove that "The View" qualifies as a news program, or risk being forced to give equal airtime to every political candidate who asks for it.

ABC argues that such a requirement would "chill critical protected speech."

—This is breaking news and will be updated.