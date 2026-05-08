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ABC accuses FCC of violating its First Amendment rights over its scrutiny of "The View"

By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
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Aimee Picchi

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ABC is accusing the Federal Communications Commission of violating its First Amendment rights due to the agency's scrutiny of its talk show "The View," according to a petition filed with the agency on May 7.

According to the broadcaster's petition, the FCC has demanded that ABC prove that "The View" qualifies as a news program, or risk being forced to give equal airtime to every political candidate who asks for it.

ABC argues that such a requirement would "chill critical protected speech."

—This is breaking news and will be updated.

Edited by Alain Sherter

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