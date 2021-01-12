Son of Brooklyn judge arrested in Capitol attack

A man whose image went viral on social media after he allegedly stormed the Capitol last week wearing a fur outfit and police vest while carrying a plastic riot shield is now facing federal charges. Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a prominent Brooklyn judge, was arrested Tuesday at a Brooklyn home, CBS New York reported.

Aaron Motofsky FBI via CBS New York

Mostofsky is the son of Kings County Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, the station reports.

The younger Mostofsky is charged in a federal criminal complaint with felony theft of government property, unlawful entry of a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with intent to impede government activity.

The criminal complaint cites a New York Post story in which Mostofsky identified himself by his first name to a reporter during the assault, saying, "The election was stolen" and "We were cheated."

The criminal complaint lists the Capitol Police riot shield and a bulletproof vest as the federal property Mostofsky is alleged to have stolen, valued at more than $2,000. Mostofsky said he found both on the ground, according to the complaint.

The complaint said investigators used New York Post reports, along with social media posts, to identify Mostofsky.

It also cited messages Mostofsky allegedly wrote to friends indicating he was at the Capitol during the attack. In one, he wrote to a friend he intended to meet there, "If we find each other look for a guy looking like a caveman." He also allegedly messaged the friend, "Even a caveman knows it was stolen."

Motofsky was expected to appear in court Tuesday.