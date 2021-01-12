Probes underway in more than 30 states in wake of Capitol siege

CBS News has learned that investigators are following leads and working cases in more than 30 states related to last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol and next week's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, California, Arkansas and Colorado are among those states. The information comes from federal law enforcement sources.

The FBI has an abundance of tips at its disposal: More than 45,000 have been sent its way.

CBS News has also learned that the FBI received information on January 8 about a specific group calling for others to join it in "storming" state, local, and federal government courthouses, and administrative buildings if President Trump is removed from office before Inauguration Day. The group is also planning to "storm" government offices in the District of Columbia and every state on Inauguration Day.

The siege of the Capitol left five dead, including a police officer. Another Capitol police officer committed suicide on Saturday.

-- Pat Milton and Graham Kates contributed to this reporting