9-year-old girl killed by falling school gate in Arizona; sheriff says "no criminal violations"

A sheriff's investigation into last week's death of a 9-year-old girl at a Tucson elementary school found no evidence of any criminal violations.

The girl, whose name has not been released, died Nov. 17 after she was struck by a heavy metal gate at Centennial Elementary School.

School district officials said she was helping close the gate at the end of the school day when it disconnected from its support and fell on her.

Deputies and paramedics responding to the school tried to revive the girl, who later was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Pima County sheriff's office said. It said in a statement late Tuesday it has concluded its investigation.

"At this time no criminal violations have been identified," the sheriff's office said. No other details have been released.

CBS affiliate KOLD-TV reported that in a letter to parents, the Flowing Wells Unified School District said, "This is a tragic event and we are all grieving."

The district said counselors will be at the school to support students and staff.