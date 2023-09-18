9 juveniles escape from Pennsylvania detention center after riot, authorities say

Nine juveniles escape Berks County's Abraxas Academy: DA's office Nine juveniles escape Berks County's Abraxas Academy: DA's office 02:08

Morgantown, Pa. — Nine juveniles escaped Sunday night from Abraxas Academy, a juvenile detention center in Morgantown, the Berks County District Attorney's Office said.

It happened just after 8 o'clock, according to the DA's office.

There was a riot just before the escape, Pennsylvania State Police said, but authorities said law enforcement subsequently regained control of the facility.

It was unclear if anyone was injured.

Police have confirmed 9 male juveniles have escaped from the Abraxas Academy in Morgantown after a riot broke out.



Police say they have now taken back control of the juvenile facility. Several agencies have responded.



Multiple agencies responded, the DA's office said.

The Caernarvon Police Department said the escapees were wearing white or grey T-shirts.

The Caernarvon PD was working with the State Police to recapture the juveniles.

Morgantown sent out multiple alerts to people who live near the academny, and officials asked anyone near Interstate 76 and Route 10 to remain vigilant.

Police said anyone who encounters any of the escapees should contact 9-1-1 immediately.

The Twin Valley School School District, roughly six miles from Abraxas, said it would decide Monday morning whether to open schools or not.

"As always, we will err on the side of caution and staff and student safety in all decisions we make," the school district said in part in a Facebook post.

The escape came after Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted murderer who broke out of prison, was captured after a 14-day manhunt in Chester County.

The search for Cavalcante involved law enforcement from local, state and federal agencies.

It spanned all of Chester County.

A video of Cavalcante escaping the Chester County Prison showed him "crab walking" up a prison wall before he got past more barbed wire and broke free. A prison guard who was on duty during Cavalcante's escape was placed on administrative leave, then fired.

Other escapes in Pennsylvania

There were two other breakouts before the escape at Abraxas Academy and Cavalcante manhunt.

Michael Burham escaped the Warren County Jail and was on the run for more than a week before he was captured.

Local, state and federal agencies were involved in the manhunt for Burham, a homicide suspect.

In Philadelphia, two men – Ameen Hurst and Nasir Grant – escaped the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Holmesburg. They were both taken into custody after being on the run for several days. Several others were charged with helping them escape.

