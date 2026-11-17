An 8-year-old Haitian boy who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement earlier this month in San Diego has been released, according to an advocacy group and the boy's school.

"School leadership, and counselors had a meeting with the student when he returned to school this morning to ensure he had all the supports he and his family needed, and then he went off to class," the San Diego Unified School District said in a statement.

Haitian Bridge Alliance, which had advocated for the boy's release, said it welcomed the development.

"An eight-year-old child belongs in a classroom, on a playground, and surrounded by love—not in immigration detention," said Guerline Jozef, executive director of Haitian Bridge Alliance, in a statement. "We welcome his release, but his freedom should never have required a public outcry."

The Department of Homeland Security previously confirmed that ICE agents placed the child in federal care on Nov. 5 after he attended a check-in appointment with a man the agency said claimed to be the boy's uncle.

Haitian Bridge Alliance said the boy, a third grader, has been living with relatives since his father was deported in 2025. In August of this year, following a legal victory for the Trump administration, some 350,000 Haitians living in the U.S. lost Temporary Protected Status, stripping them of deportation protections and work permits.

Advocates recorded and documented the moment when the 8-year-old was escorted by at least one ICE agent inside the Edward J. Schwartz building in San Diego, with Haitian Bridge Alliance saying the detention left the boy's cousins "in tears."

DHS said at the time that the agents designated the child an unaccompanied minor because "the alleged uncle could not establish legal guardianship of the minor."

"Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the child's safety, ICE determined it was best to remove the child from the household and place him in the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement," DHS added.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement is an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services that is responsible for housing minors who lack a valid immigration status and who are taken into custody without their parents or legal guardians.

Haitian Bridge Alliance said in a previous statement that "when parents are taken into custody by ICE, they are not provided an opportunity to return home to see their children or to be able to transfer guardianship."

"ICE just incarcerated then deported without taking into account the wellbeing of the children left behind," it said.