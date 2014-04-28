7-year-old Indiana boy killed in accidental shooting

A 7-year-old boy hunting moles was shot and killed in an accident at his family's farm in northeastern Indiana, CBS affiliate WANE reported Sunday.

The Noble County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call at 12:26 p.m. Saturday about a shooting in North Ligonier.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 7-year-old Jaylin Miller had been struck and killed by a single gunshot, WANE said.

Police said Jaylin and his brother had gone outside with a gun and were trying to kill moles when the gun accidentally discharged, according to police.

The brother was holding the gun when it went off, according to reports in the Journal-Gazette newspaper of Fort Wayne and The Republic of Columbus.

The age of the brother was not released. Investigators said the boys' parents were on the scene when the shooting occurred.

Noble County Sheriff's Department and the Noble County Coroner ruled the shooting was accidental.